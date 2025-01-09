Sania's Son Meets Dhoni And Ziva

IMAGE: Izhaan Mirza with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Tennis star Sania Mirza is making the most of her time off the court, spending quality time with her son Izhaan in Dubai.

Izhaan had the chance to meet cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Ziva.

Sania shared a heartwarming picture of Izhaan with the Dhoni family, capturing a special moment. The family also met up with former India cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife, with their son, Neale Nolan Uthappa, also joining the fun.

The gathering also included Uthappa's wife Sheetal and Dhoni's wife Sakshi.

IMAGE: Dhoni shares a laugh with Robin Uthappa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Uthappa/Instagram