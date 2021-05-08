Chetak, new addition to Dhoni's family

May 08, 2021 09:52 IST

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's love for animals is well known and he has just gor a black stallion for his farmhouse on the outskirts of Ranchi.

The Dhonis have named the horse Chetak after the stallion's arrival on May 1.

Chetak joins the Dhonis's dogs Sam (Belgian Malinois), Lilly (White Husky), Gabbar (White Husky) and Zoya (Dutch Shepherd).

Sakshi Dhoni has been posting videos of the new addition to the family ever since Chetak arrived.

'Welcome Home Chetak! A true Gentleman esp when you met Lilly! Happily accepted in our pack,' Sakshi posted on Instagram.

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings team-mate Ravindra Jadeja has four stallions at his Jamnagar farmhouse.