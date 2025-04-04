HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bumrah's return further delayed

Bumrah's return further delayed

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
April 04, 2025 19:27 IST

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missed MI's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and remains doubtful for the high-voltage encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium.

While this is a setback for MI, there is a silver lining as Bumrah is edging closer to a return as he continues his rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Bumrah has been out of action since January after experiencing stress-related discomfort in his lower back. He subsequently missed the Champions Trophy, which India clinched last month, despite initially being named in the provisional squad. The BCCI medical team had advised him to offload for five weeks starting from early January.

In recent weeks, the 31-year-old has been gradually building up his bowling workload and is nearing the final round of fitness tests. Only after receiving clearance from the BCCI's medical staff will he be allowed to join the MI squad.

Bumrah himself has been cautious in his comeback, prioritising full fitness before stepping back on the field, with an eye on India's upcoming five-Test series in England starting June 28.

Mahela Jayawardene, MI's head coach, had last spoken about Bumrah's situation on March 19, admitting the challenge of starting the season without their premier fast bowler. At the time, MI had expected Bumrah to return in April, but the timeline has since been pushed back.

Mumbai Indians have played four matches so far in IPL 2025, with winning just one and losing 3 of them.

In Bumrah's absence, the team has introduced fresh faces like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and Ashwani Kumar, while Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar have taken charge of the pace attack. Hardik Pandya, who also contributes with the ball, has provided additional support in the seam department.

Since making his debut in 2013, Bumrah has been a vital cog in MI's bowling machinery, amassing 165 wickets in 133 matches. The only season he previously missed was in 2023, due to a back surgery.

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

