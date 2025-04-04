HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
GT's Sudharsan reveals his mantra to push limits

GT's Sudharsan reveals his mantra to push limits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 04, 2025 20:40 IST

Sai Sudharsan

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan has made a strong start to IPL 2025, scoring 186 runs in three matches at an average of 62, including two half-centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' in-form batter Sai Sudharsan on Friday said he was determined to keep pushing his limits with the bat while relishing the freedom given to him by captain Shubman Gill and head coach Ashish Nehra in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The left-hander has made a strong start to IPL 2025, scoring 186 runs in three matches at an average of 62, including two half-centuries, and striking at over 157.

"It's just that hunger to get runs. Hunger to get runs and make the team win whenever possible,” Sudharsan said on JioHotstar Press Room.

"It's just (about having) that mindset to always keep on pushing your limits and keep on not settling for, or, not getting satisfied with what you've already done.”

“But at the same time, always pushing your limits or boundaries to be better or always improve whenever possible. So that is my mindset whenever I go into a game,” he said.

Sudharsan said he wants to make the most of the freedom given to him by the team management.

“The way Ashu pa (Nehra) and Shubman give me the freedom in terms of batting, they never interfere in the planning. They give me that full freedom to do whatever I want to do,” he said.

“But at the same time, they keep on advising me which is better, what I can improve in terms of the game, what I can improve in situations, some better options or better match-ups I can take."

“They're always giving me the right inputs, but at the same time, giving me the complete freedom to do what I want to do. And there are no judgments. I feel if there is a space where you can also make mistakes, that is allowed, I feel, in our team,” he said.

The 23-year-old, who has previously represented India in limited-overs cricket, said he has not set any specific targets for a national comeback through this IPL.

"It's everybody's dream to play for the country," he said. "You get a very good platform like IPL to showcase our talent and if we do well, we obviously play for the country, we get an opportunity to represent our country.”

“But I feel the most important thing right now is look at what the team needs, look at what the situation needs at that point in time and that point in game.”

“If I do that really well and try and be so consistent in that and make my team win whenever possible, I think the other things will become a by-product to that,” he said.

 

Sudharsan said he practices hard in the nets for all that he can execute in a game.

“In terms of preparation, I feel the most important thing for me is visualisation and putting in that hard work in the practice,” he said.

“I try and see what the bowler is doing. I then try and take some tactical advantages from those bowlers and try and first try it out in the nets, whether it is possible to do against them, whether it is possible to execute it in the game,” he added. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
