Inspired by Narine, LSG's Rathi proves match-winner for LSG

IMAGE: LSG's Digvesh Singh celebrates the wicket of MI's Naman Dhir. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Shardul Thakur had big praise for young leggie Digvesh Singh Rathi, who bowled an economical spell -- 1 for 21 in four overs.

"He (Rathi) is a phenomenal bowler and a bit of character. We need such players who are not afraid to express. That's the biggest strength, we saw he did well in the practice games as well. He is the surprise in the IPL," said Thakur.

Rathi said he always bowls to take wickets and wants to be mentally strong like West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who plays for KKR.

"I am really enjoying it. My bowling is such that I like to take wickets. I saw Sunil Narine bowl and since then I like bowling. I want to make my mindset more attacking like Sunil Narine. Like he takes pressure for the team."

On the delivery which dismissed the well-set Naman Dhir, Rathi said, "The over before that, I asked Rishabh (Pant) whether we should have mid-wicket or not. We did not have the mid-wicket, so he looked to play there and was bowled," added Rathi.