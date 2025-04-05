HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Inspired by Narine, LSG's Rathi proves match-winner for LSG

Inspired by Narine, LSG's Rathi proves match-winner for LSG

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 05, 2025 01:14 IST

x

LSG's Digvesh Singh celebrates the wicket of MI's Naman Dhir

IMAGE: LSG's Digvesh Singh celebrates the wicket of MI's Naman Dhir. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants' pacer Shardul Thakur had big praise for young leggie Digvesh Singh Rathi, who bowled an economical spell -- 1 for 21 in four overs.

"He (Rathi) is a phenomenal bowler and a bit of character. We need such players who are not afraid to express. That's the biggest strength, we saw he did well in the practice games as well. He is the surprise in the IPL," said Thakur.

 

Rathi said he always bowls to take wickets and wants to be mentally strong like West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who plays for KKR.

● SCORECARD

"I am really enjoying it. My bowling is such that I like to take wickets. I saw Sunil Narine bowl and since then I like bowling. I want to make my mindset more attacking like Sunil Narine. Like he takes pressure for the team."

On the delivery which dismissed the well-set Naman Dhir, Rathi said, "The over before that, I asked Rishabh (Pant) whether we should have mid-wicket or not. We did not have the mid-wicket, so he looked to play there and was bowled," added Rathi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain
IPL PIX: LSG outclass MI as Pandya fiver goes in vain
Bumrah's return further delayed
Bumrah's return further delayed
PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI
PIX: SKY high! Surya completes a century at MI
Dhoni to return as CSK captain against DC?
Dhoni to return as CSK captain against DC?
Why MI didn't pick Rohit for LSG clash
Why MI didn't pick Rohit for LSG clash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster1:34

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's...

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar3:34

Hema Malini recalls her fond memories with Manoj Kumar

Diana Penty stuns in Chikankari Kurti1:28

Diana Penty stuns in Chikankari Kurti

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD