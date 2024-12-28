Sundar opens up about Gambhir's support after fifty

IMAGE: Washington Sundar acknowledged the significance of his contribution and his desire to push further. Photograph: BCCI/X

Washington Sundar expressed his gratitude towards head coach Gautam Gambhir and the support staff for their unwavering belief in his abilities in the post-day press conference in Melbourne on Saturday.

"Very happy honestly, and Gauti Bhai (Gambhir) and all the support staff kept believing in me, kept telling me what I'm capable of, especially at this level, in this format. That really means a lot to me, that sort of makes me believe that you know what, I can do special things for the Indian team in this format," Sundar remarked.

Reflecting on his performance, Sundar acknowledged the significance of his contribution and his desire to push further.

"Definitely had a good day, would have been even better if I had gone on to get some more runs and hadn't lost my wicket, but yeah, I think we are in a good position today," he said.

Sundar's crucial fifty came at a pivotal moment for the Indian team, forming a remarkable partnership of 127 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy. His efforts helped stabilize the innings before he was eventually dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Speaking about the challenge of playing against Australia on their home turf, Sundar noted, "I think playing against Australia in Australia, you are always going to be put under challenge, no matter what."

Sundar's performance has been instrumental in India's current standing in the match, and his words reflect a sense of confidence and determination fostered by the team's supportive environment.