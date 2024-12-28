HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Sundar opens up about Gambhir's support after fifty

Sundar opens up about Gambhir's support after fifty

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 18:49 IST

x

Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar acknowledged the significance of his contribution and his desire to push further. Photograph: BCCI/X

Washington Sundar expressed his gratitude towards head coach Gautam Gambhir and the support staff for their unwavering belief in his abilities in the post-day press conference in Melbourne on Saturday.

"Very happy honestly, and Gauti Bhai (Gambhir) and all the support staff kept believing in me, kept telling me what I'm capable of, especially at this level, in this format. That really means a lot to me, that sort of makes me believe that you know what, I can do special things for the Indian team in this format," Sundar remarked.

Reflecting on his performance, Sundar acknowledged the significance of his contribution and his desire to push further.

"Definitely had a good day, would have been even better if I had gone on to get some more runs and hadn't lost my wicket, but yeah, I think we are in a good position today," he said.

Sundar's crucial fifty came at a pivotal moment for the Indian team, forming a remarkable partnership of 127 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy. His efforts helped stabilize the innings before he was eventually dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

 

Speaking about the challenge of playing against Australia on their home turf, Sundar noted, "I think playing against Australia in Australia, you are always going to be put under challenge, no matter what."

Sundar's performance has been instrumental in India's current standing in the match, and his words reflect a sense of confidence and determination fostered by the team's supportive environment.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy
What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks
21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks
How Reddy and Sundar built a record partnership
How Reddy and Sundar built a record partnership

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What India Craves For

webstory image 2

Salman Khan's Best Of 5

webstory image 3

6 Reasons Why You Must Eat Walnuts

VIDEOS

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat1:08

Bhutan King pays last respects to Manmohan Singh at Nigam...

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh15:30

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD