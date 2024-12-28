HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Reddy steady as Australia continue to dominate

PIX: Reddy steady as Australia continue to dominate

Last updated on: December 28, 2024 08:12 IST

Images from Day 3 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Saturday.

Nitish Reddy bats.

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy displayed grit in ample measure even as Australia dominated the first session on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

A Nathan Lyon breakthrough and some misplaced aggression by Rishabh Pant left India on 244 for 7 at lunch on Day 3 of the fourth Test on Saturday, still 31 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was 40 not out, with Washington Sundar on five, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, as India's faint hopes of saving the Test rested on rearguard resistance.

 

Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja.

IMAGE: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon celebrates dismissing Ravindra Jadeja leg before wicket. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

India were already in trouble when they resumed on 164 for 5 in the morning, desperately needing a galvanising partnership from wicketkeeper Pant and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Instead, Pant squandered his start with a botched reverse scoop off Scott Boland to be caught for 28, a top-edge ballooning to Lyon at third man.

Lyon then broke a 30-run partnership between Jadeja and all-rounder Reddy by trapping Jadeja in front for 17.

Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Scott Boland after he top-edged the attempted scoop shot.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Scott Boland after he top-edged the attempted scoop shot. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Jadeja reviewed the lbw dismissal more in hope than conviction, with the tracking technology showing the ball hitting the top of middle and off-stump.

While his senior teammates fell by the way-side, Reddy continued to impress in his debut Test series, reaching 40 for the fourth time in the series.

His sound technique and composure in the lower order was a relief for Indian fans following a panicky start to the session by Pant and Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja laboured for 17 runs off 53 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

Pant was all but out for 15 when he nicked Boland through a tiny gap between the slips and gully, and nearly ran himself out for 23.

Jadeja was also feeling the pressure as he called for a risky single only to be sent back by Pant in another near-run out.

The running mix-ups came the morning after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a suicidal dash late on Day 2 and was out for 82, triggering a batting collapse.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1, with the final match to come in Sydney.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
