HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Don't judge Rohit on a couple of low scores': Pollard

'Don't judge Rohit on a couple of low scores': Pollard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 03, 2025 20:24 IST

x

'As an individual, he is enjoying his cricket and not being pressurised in certain situations.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians veteran Rohit Sharma has failed to fire so far in IPL 2025 -- with scores of 0, 8 and 13. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard on Thursday played down the chats surrounding Rohit Sharma's lukewarm start to IPL 2025, saying the ace batter should not be judged on the back of a couple of low scores.

Former skipper Rohit, who has captained MI to five IPL titles, has failed to fire so far in IPL 2025 -- with scores of 0, 8 and 13.

 

"Rohit has etched his name in history, in record books, in different situations, in different formats of the game. He is a legend of the game. So, let's not judge him on a couple of low scores," said Pollard on the eve of MI's match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, on Thursday.

Pollard said a big knock from the 37-year-old is just around the corner, and he should not be put under undue pressure.

"There are times when you will have a couple of low scores. As an individual, he is enjoying his cricket and not being pressurised in certain situations. I am sure we will be singing his praises when he comes and he gives us that big score and then we will be on to the next hot topic," said Pollard.

LSG mentor Zaheer Khan had criticised the pitch at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow recently after his side's defeat against Punjab Kings, but Pollard stayed away from the pitch talk.

"My expertise is not as a curator, but for us I think it's more about adaptability in whatever is presented. On a particular day, as a forward player, coach management, you want to be able to prepare for any eventuality. The nature of the pitches is something that we can't control. That's how you get to be called world-class and legends, that you are able to adapt to anything that is in front of you," he said.

Mumbai have unearthed some young talents this season such as Ashwani Kumar and Vignesh Puthur, and the Trinidadian was delighted to see them chipping in for the team.

"When you look at it, at some point in time, the superstars we speak about now were young talents as well. So, why would we say there is no space for them? I think we just need to continue to be careful in the way that we portray things. There is a cycle in everything that you do. There are generational changes and we just need to accept that."

Pollard said the arrival of fresh talents will do a world of good for Indian cricket in future, but he did not undermine the role of senior pros.

"We have young guys coming in at different times and doing well. We tend to put a lot of expectations on their shoulders and straight away start to think that the senior guys who have nurtured them should be out of the reckoning."

"There should be a balance and it is all well and good that every single year of the IPL, we get to unearth young talent and that I think is healthy for Indian cricket," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SKY, MI Stars Seek Blessings In Ayodhya
SKY, MI Stars Seek Blessings In Ayodhya
Can Rohit, Pant end their IPL nightmare?
Can Rohit, Pant end their IPL nightmare?
What Happened to Virat Kohli?
What Happened to Virat Kohli?
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
A Must Read Most Unusual IPL Story!
Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?
Is Everything Fine Between Kohli, Gill?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Hariharan's Top 9 Songs

webstory image 2

Meet Modi's Host In Bangkok

webstory image 3

When Mona Lisa Goes Ghibli

VIDEOS

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with wife Anjali and daughter Sara0:52

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with wife Anjali and daughter Sara

Malaika Arora stuns in her post-gym look0:44

Malaika Arora stuns in her post-gym look

Nayanthara looks upset with pap's behavior at the Airport!1:03

Nayanthara looks upset with pap's behavior at the Airport!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD