PIX: Livingstone rallies RCB to 169 vs Titans

PIX: Livingstone rallies RCB to 169 vs Titans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
April 02, 2025 21:49 IST
April 02, 2025 21:49 IST

IMAGE: Phil Salt of Royal Challengers Bengaluru is bowled by Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj during their IPL encounter at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

An impeccable Mohammed Siraj led a group of fired-up Gujarat Titans bowlers as they limited the vaunted batting unit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169 for eight despite a providential 54 by Liam Livingstone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Once the Titans decided to bowl first, they would not have envisioned such a domination over a potent batting line-up even considering the rather unexpected slow and grippy pitch.

The slip-down started with the wicket of Virat Kohli (7), who began with a lovely cover driven four off Siraj (4-0-19-3).

But the ace batter fell to left-arm seamer Arshad Khan, who came in for Kagiso Rabada, attempting a pull that ended in the hands of Prasidh Krishna at fine leg.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' players celebrate after Arshad Khan dismissed Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Thereafter, the RCB top-order was poleaxed by GT bowlers led by Siraj, who joined the side after a seven-season stint in the red and gold jersey.

Phil Salt, who was dropped on zero by Jos Buttler off Siraj, skipper Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal paraded back to the hut as RCB slumped to 42 for four in 6.2 overs.

However, Salt and Devdutt might feel a tinge of regret because both of them tried to give space to themselves for big shots to get castled by Siraj.

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma celebrates the wicket of RCB skipper Rajat Patidar. Photograph: BCCI

Perhaps, a bit of restraint could have earned them a longer life-span in the middle.

However, RCB found some stability through Jitesh Sharma (33, 21b) and Livingstone (54, 40b, 1x4, 5x6) as they added 52 runs off 38 balls for the fifth wicket.

The impressive left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (2/22), who varied his line and pace exemplarily, broke the alliance, dismissing Jitesh, who skied him to Rahul Tewatia.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone sweeps Rashid Khan for a six. Photograph: BCCI

It was a redemption point for Tewatia as well because he had earlier dropped Livingstone on 9 off Sai Kishore.

It proved costly for GT as the English batter hammered Rashid Khan for three sixes in an over, two in a row, to reach his fifty in 39 balls.

IMAGE: R Sai Kishore celebrates the wicket of Jitesh Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Livingstone milked 46 precious runs for the seventh wicket with Tim David to take RCB past the 150-run mark.

 

 David's 18-ball 32 (3x4, 2x6) gave the home side some fuel in the death overs. 

 


Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
