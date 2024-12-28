HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
He Said It, He Did It: Reddy's Family Weeps with Joy

December 28, 2024 18:22 IST

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy with his parents and sister. Photograph and video: BCCI/X

Tears of joy flowed freely as Nitish Kumar Reddy reunited with his family after his maiden Test century.

The BCCI shared a heartwarming video capturing the raw emotions of the moment, showcasing the immense pride and relief felt by his parents.

In the video, Nitish’s mother, overcome with pride, could hardly hold back her tears as she embraced her son.

His father, Mutayala Reddy, shared a heartfelt hug with him, and his sister’s face radiated pure joy and admiration for her brother’s resilience.

 

 

The emotional reunion made it clear that this achievement was not just a sporting milestone but the culmination of years of sacrifice, struggle, and unwavering belief.

Mutayala Reddy, who left his job in 2016 to support Nitish’s cricketing dream, reflected on the family’s hardships with heartfelt gratitude.

“Nitish played really well today. I am very proud. We have struggled a lot. We are thankful to the Indian team,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion. Nitish’s sister, too, spoke with pride, saying, “It was not an easy journey for him. All I can say is we are very proud and very happy. He said it, and he did it.”

Nitish himself has frequently spoken about his father’s sacrifices, crediting him for his cricketing journey.

“My father left his job for me. There were sleepless nights and financial struggles, but he always stood by me. When I saw him crying once, I decided I had to work harder to make him proud,” Nitish shared in a BCCI video, his voice filled with emotion

The video resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the raw emotions that accompanied his monumental achievement.

