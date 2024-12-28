HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks

21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 15:36 IST

x

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on young Nitish Kumar Reddy, calling his maiden Test century on the third day of the Boxing Day match ‘one of the greatest Test knocks ever’.

Reddy, just 21 years old, walked to the crease under immense pressure with the team struggling at 191 for six. Displaying remarkable composure and grit, he crafted a stunning unbeaten 105 off 176 balls.

 

His heroics included a record-breaking eighth-wicket partnership of 127 runs with Washington Sundar, who contributed a gritty 50 off 162 deliveries.

"This century by Nitish Kumar Reddy deserves to be celebrated as one of the finest hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar remarked, highlighting the significance of Reddy’s innings in such challenging circumstances.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
Reddy Channels 'Pushpa' Swag After 50
Reddy Channels 'Pushpa' Swag After 50
'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid'
'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid'
'VIP Culture In Indian Cricket Must End'
'VIP Culture In Indian Cricket Must End'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What India Craves For

webstory image 2

Salman Khan's Best Of 5

webstory image 3

6 Reasons Why You Must Eat Walnuts

VIDEOS

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh15:30

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects...

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours 4:28

Former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with full state honours

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD