21-YO Reddy Delivers One of India's 'Greatest' Knocks

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI/X

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on young Nitish Kumar Reddy, calling his maiden Test century on the third day of the Boxing Day match ‘one of the greatest Test knocks ever’.

Reddy, just 21 years old, walked to the crease under immense pressure with the team struggling at 191 for six. Displaying remarkable composure and grit, he crafted a stunning unbeaten 105 off 176 balls.

His heroics included a record-breaking eighth-wicket partnership of 127 runs with Washington Sundar, who contributed a gritty 50 off 162 deliveries.

"This century by Nitish Kumar Reddy deserves to be celebrated as one of the finest hundreds in the history of Indian cricket," Gavaskar remarked, highlighting the significance of Reddy’s innings in such challenging circumstances.