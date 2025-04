IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home to South Africa due to 'personal reasons'. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa from IPL 2025 due to 'personal reasons'.



The South Africa speedster played in the first two games for the Titans in which he took two wickets for 83

runs.

"Kagiso Rabada has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter," Gujarat Titans said in a statement on Thursday.