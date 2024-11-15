News
PIX: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma slams tons

PIX: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma slams tons

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 15, 2024 22:19 IST
IMAGES from the fourth and deciding T20I played between South Africa and India in Johannesburg on Friday

Sanju Samson

In a stunning display of batting prowess, India, led by Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, took control of the fourth T20I against South Africa on Friday. Both batters smashed centuries, setting a new record for India.

Tilak Varma

 

Sanju Samson

Samson, in particular, was in scintillating form, bringing up his third T20I century in just his fifth innings. His blistering knock of 100 runs came off just 51 balls, showcasing his incredible timing and power.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma, on the other hand, continued his impressive form, smashing his second consecutive century. The young sensation reached the milestone in a mere 41 balls, demonstrating his maturity and talent.

With this dominant performance, India has taken a significant step towards clinching the series.

Source: PTI
Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

