'Sanju Samson Can Be India's Test Opener'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson celebrates his century during the first T20 International against South Africa in Durban, November 8, 2024. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

Sanju Samson is back with a bang!



The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter smashed a stunning 107 from just 50 balls in the first T20I against South Africa last week, to become the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals.



Under new captain Suryakumar Yadav, Samson seems to have a found renewed vigour as he looks to relaunch his fluctuating international cricket.



Samson, who made his debut in 2015, had played just 30 T20 Internationals over nine years until the Bangladesh series earlier this year. But strong backing from Suryakumar and Coach Gautam Gambhir has revitalised the talented right-hander, ushering in a new chapter in his stop-start India career.



Samson has made a significant impact since being promoted as the opener for India in T20 cricket, stepping into the role previously held by Rohit Sharma, who had enjoyed a illustrious career at the top of the order.



His childhood coach Biju George believes a skilled player of Samson's calibre couldn't be overlooked for long and he had always trusted the Kerala batter to excel on the international stage.



"He had a tough time coming through. Once he came through, he is proving himself on the big stage," George, currently the fielding coach for the Delhi Capitals, tells Rediff.com's Harish Kotian.



George is confident that Sanju can also excel at the Test level as well and should focus on opening the batting for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy. "I want Sanju to open for Kerala in red ball cricket. Once he gets his batting going in red ball cricket, then nobody can stop him."

This is a second coming for Sanju. He made his debut nine years ago but didn't get enough opportunities but now with the proper backing and clarity of role he seems to be showing his true potential as a world class batter.



I am absolutely happy. He had a tough time coming through. Once he came through, he is proving himself on the big stage. People should realise he is an impact player, like Virender Sehwag. You don't expect these players to score a 70-80 every time they bat, but whenever they score they will win matches for your team.



IMAGE: Sanju Samson is the first Indian batter to hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals. Photograph: Rogan Ward/Reuters

The great Sachin Tendulkar's career changed after he switched to opening the batting in limited overs cricket, similarly for Rohit Sharma.

Would you say this is a career defining move for Sanju to open the batting in T20 cricket and is it the right position for him?



Yes, it is the right position because he relies more on timing rather than power. He is very precise with his strokeplay and his timing has always been spot on.



When you open the batting, generally the ball comes on to the bat nicely. He picks the line and length early and hits the ball where he wants, that is what he is doing now.

How important was the backing from Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Coach Gautam Gambhir to get Sanju to believe in himself?



When I was with KKR in 2015-2016 as the fielding coach, Gambhir was the captain. Every time we used to meet, he always used to ask about Sanju. He has always been a strong supporter of Sanju right from so long back.



And when Suryakumar became captain, I told him 'Sanju, now your time will change, you will get the backing you need.'



I know Surya personally from 2015, he is a genuine guy. He himself has gone through a lot and he knows exactly whom to back and when to back.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's childhood coach Biju George. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/X

How tough were the early years for him? He came into the Indian team aged around 19-20 but was not getting consistent chances and was getting dropped after one or two games.



Every player goes through phases. I would say tough phase is what defines your life, tough phases give you character.

When you channelise your talent and character, you will have an excellent career.

Did he get frustrated during those tough phases?



It is always natural for anybody to be frustrated during such times, but it is how you channelise your frustration. He used to put more and more time in practice, he went to different people and spoke to them to find out what is the way to get to the top, he worked with so many people like batting coaches.

Was getting appointed as Rajasthan Royals captain a major turning point for his career? He seems to flourish with the additional responsibility of leading the Royals.



Yes, because he has always led a team well. Great players always see things two steps ahead, three steps ahead. They are able to predict how things will span out in that particular phase and stay ahead of the game. So it has definitely helped him.

His batting is a pure delight to watch, his elegant strokeplay leaves an impression on everyone.

What aspects of his batting did you work on when Sanju came to you for coaching at an early age.

Was he this gifted when he came to you for the first time?



As a 11-year-old kid when he came to me, I had written on LinkedIn about Sanju. It was raining heavily and the ground was very slushy. The inter-school match was being played on a matting wicket.

I remember he was hitting such big sixes that was carrying more than 70 metres. His batting has always been all about timing from that young age.



His father (Samson Vishwanath) brought Sanju and his elder brother (Saly) down to Kerala from Delhi. I would says hats off to his father for taking such a wise decision because they were not financially stable.

His father resigned from his job (as a constable in the Delhi police) and brought him down here, so no praise is no enough for his mother and father for all the sacrifices they made.



By the time they came the selection trials in Trivandrum was over, so they sent his brother to Wayanad. His brother Saly came through Wayanad to represent Kerala in junior cricket and Sanju played for Kerala. Right from the Under-13 days he was captaining Kerala. When he was captaining Kerala in Under-13 state matches, he slammed a double century, 150, century, I think he scored tons of runs and from there he never looked back.

Admiring his remarkable batting talent, many are left wondering why Sanju hasn't played a Test match yet. His wicket-keeping is top notch and if he can live up to his potential with the bat, he can easily fit in the Indian top order in Test cricket.



I want Sanju to open for Kerala in red ball cricket. Once he gets his batting going in red ball cricket, then nobody can stop him.



He can play as opener or one down in the Test and ODI team.



The difference between white ball cricket and red ball cricket is that when the batting against the white ball you can play away from the body, but in red ball you need to tighten up defensive skills. He is good with it.

IMAGE: Biju George has been instrumental in honing Sanju Samson's batting skills since he joined his academy aged 11. Photograph: Kind courtesy Biju George

Sanju's fan base in Kerala or I would say across India is unbelievable. Football is a big craze in Kerala and so is volleyball, but Sanju seems to be getting more and more people switched to cricket.



People love him because he has stayed down to earth. He is very ease relate to, he is the boy next door. He is like the younger brother we all want.

Sanju has always been warm and welcoming to anyone who comes across him or meets him.

He has never done or spoken anything controversial so he has stayed grounded and is loved by everyone.

Do you speak to Sanju regularly?



After the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year, he came to my house and we met for a bit. I told him only one thing whether you score a century or a fifty or just five runs, you will always be the same Sanju for me.

I still see you as the 11-year-old kid who I met for the first time years back and who would always walk into the ground smiling. Nothing changes for me.