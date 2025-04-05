HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ronaldo scores twice as Al-Nassr down Al-Hilal

April 05, 2025 05:25 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Al Nassr's second goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring Al Nassr's second goal during the Saudi Pro League match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the second half, including a penalty, to guide Al-Nassr to a 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the race for the Saudi Pro League title on Friday.

Al-Nassr remain in the third place with 54 points, but they are now three points behind second-placed Al-Hilal and seven off leaders Al-Ittihad, who visit Al-Ahli on Saturday.

 

Al-Nassr opened the scoring before the interval when Ali Al Hassan curled a shot past goalkeeper Yassin Bono.

Ronaldo made it 2-0 two minutes after the break with a precise shot after a pass from Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring Al Nassr's

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring Al Nassr's second goal. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Reigning champions Al-Hilal tried to fight back playing on the counter attack and reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute through Ali Al Bulayhi's close-range header after a corner.

However, Ronaldo wrapped up the points for Al-Nassr with a penalty in the 88th minute awarded for a handball by substitute Mouteb Al-Harbi following a VAR review.

"The team effort was crucial to this win and me scoring is important but it's more important to win" Ronaldo told SSC.

"I work hard to help the team in the SPL and Champions League and don't concentrate on individual records" he added.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
