Ramandeep Does A SKY With First Ball 6

IMAGE: Ramandeep Singh is only the second Indian to hit his first ball in T20 Internationals for a six. Photograph: Ramandeep SIngh/Instagram

Ramandeep Singh enjoyed a memorable debut as he smashed the first ball of his T20 International career for a six during the third match against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.



Ramandeep, who is known for his big-hitting abilities, smashed South Africa pacer Andile Simelane for a huge six over long on in the 18th over to start off his India career in great style.



He becomes only the second Indian to hit his first ball in T20 Internationals for a six after Suryakumar Yadav, who achieved the feat against Jofra Archer in Ahmedabad in 2021.

IMAGE: Ramandeep Singh made his India debut against South Africa at the Centurion, November 13, 2024. Photograph: Ramandeep SIngh/Instagram

In the next over, the KKR all-rounder hit Lutho Sipamla for a boundary past mid off to help provide India the impetus in the death overs.



The 23 year old was unfortunately run out in the final over, looking to steal a quick bye after an impressive cameo of 15 from six balls.



Earlier, Ramandeep received his India cap from senior team-mate Hardik Pandya. 'Raman, I know this is a special moment for you and your family. It has taken a lot of hard work for you to come here, you thoroughly deserve this. Enjoy the moment, we all are with you,' Hardik said as he handed over the India cap.

Ramandeep was emotional ahead of his debut. 'I am grateful for this opportunity. I am feeling overwhelmed,' he said.