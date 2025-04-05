Pant fined for slow over-rate; Digvesh for celebration

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi celebrates after dismissing Naman Dhir of Mumbai Indians during the IPL match in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant copped a fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate during the team's 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL match in Lucknow on Saturday.

The stipulated time for a bowling team to complete 20 overs is 90 minutes and Pant's LSG were running short after the 19th over due to which they were forced to keep one fielder less outside the 30-yard circle.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 12 Lakh," read a statement from the BCCI.

Meanwhile, LSG's trump card Digvesh Singh Rathi was fined 50 percent of his match fees for the second successive time after breaching Level-1 code of conduct of IPL.

Rathi was also docked half his match fees for his over-the-top wicket-taking celebration against Punjab Kings.

While on Friday it was muted, he once again did a notebook tick celebration after dismissing Mumbai Indians’s Naman Dheer.

"This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season and hence, he has accumulated Two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG's match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025," the BCCI statement added.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.