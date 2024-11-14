News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 'Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Wasted 10 Years Of Sanju's Career'

'Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Wasted 10 Years Of Sanju's Career'

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 14, 2024 09:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson is the first Indian to hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI/X
 

Sanju Samson's father Samson Viswanath has made shocking claims against India greats Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, blaming them for wasting 10 years of his son's career.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Viswanath in his interview to the Malayalam news outlet Media One also slammed former coach Rahul Dravid for ruining Sanju's career.

'There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career...captains like Dhoniji, Viratji, Rohitji and coach Dravidji,' Viswanath says in the video.

Sanju Samson's father Samson Viswanath

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's father Samson Viswanath. Photograph: Screengrab/MediaOne via shinzohattori5/X

Sanju, who made his debut in 2015, had played just 30 T20 Internationals over nine years before his century against Bangladesh in the Hyderabad T20 last month.

The wicketkeeper-batter then smashed a stunning 107 from just 50 balls against South Africa in Durban last week, to become the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is, while propelling his team to a dominant 61-run victory.

The decision to promote Samson as an opener in T20s, championed by Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, a long-time admirer of the Kerala batter, has to proved be a career-defining move.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?
TELL US: Can Kohli revive his magic in Australia?
Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't
Arjun Achieves What Sachin Couldn't
No photos allowed: Kohli's secret net session
No photos allowed: Kohli's secret net session
Mahayuti Or MVA? Which Way Will Jarange Patil Tilt?
Mahayuti Or MVA? Which Way Will Jarange Patil Tilt?
'I will knock out Mike Tyson'
'I will knock out Mike Tyson'
Explained: SC's Property Judgment
Explained: SC's Property Judgment
Want To Know Nayanthara's Story?
Want To Know Nayanthara's Story?

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
'Sanju Samson Can Be India's Test Opener'
'Sanju Samson Can Be India's Test Opener'
'I know how to deal with failures because...'
'I know how to deal with failures because...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances