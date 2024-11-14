'Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit Wasted 10 Years Of Sanju's Career'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson is the first Indian to hit back-to-back centuries in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI/X

Sanju Samson's father Samson Viswanath has made shocking claims against India greats Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, blaming them for wasting 10 years of his son's career.



In a video which has gone viral on social media, Viswanath in his interview to the Malayalam news outlet Media One also slammed former coach Rahul Dravid for ruining Sanju's career.



'There are 3-4 people who wasted 10 years of my son's vital career...captains like Dhoniji, Viratji, Rohitji and coach Dravidji,' Viswanath says in the video.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson's father Samson Viswanath. Photograph: Screengrab/MediaOne via shinzohattori5/X

Sanju, who made his debut in 2015, had played just 30 T20 Internationals over nine years before his century against Bangladesh in the Hyderabad T20 last month.



The wicketkeeper-batter then smashed a stunning 107 from just 50 balls against South Africa in Durban last week, to become the first Indian to score back-to-back centuries in T20Is, while propelling his team to a dominant 61-run victory.

The decision to promote Samson as an opener in T20s, championed by Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, a long-time admirer of the Kerala batter, has to proved be a career-defining move.