Pant hails Marsh, Shardul, Rathi after LSG demolish MI

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants players celebrate victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant was all praise for his team after its all-round performance in the 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Friday.

He was particularly lavish on Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur and young Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant acknowledged that the team is gradually finding the right rhythm and adapting to the conditions on offer.

"One thing sure is that the wicket is playing really well; we need to figure out what's working for us and what is not. Very simple! Before we wanted a different kind of wicket, but whatever is offered to us we will take it and play," he said, highlighting the team's flexibility in approach.

Marsh provided the early impetus with a blistering knock off 60 off 31 deliveries, which included nine boundaries and two sixes. Alongside Aiden Markram, he stitched a powerful opening stand of 76 runs, setting the tone for the chase.

"When a player like Mitch [Mitchell] Marsh gives us a start like that, it gives time to the middle-order. That's the idea. We want to play according to the situation; the kind of start we got, it put us in a good state," Pant noted.

He lauded his team for staying composed under pressure despite strong resistance from Mumbai Indians.

"Mentally, it was tough for all of us. They were not losing too many wickets; kudos to them, but we held our nerve and finished it off."

Shardul Thakur, entrusted with the crucial 19th over, conceded just seven runs and played a key role in closing out the game.

"He is amazing for us; now I can say that he has been an amazing pick. We need to back him," Pant said, expressing confidence in the experienced all-rounder.

Youngster Digvesh Singh Rathi continued to impress, returning economical figures of 1 for 21 and earning the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

He lauded the rising star, saying, "He is one of our leading bowlers; the way he is holding his nerve… good to see a youngster perform like that."