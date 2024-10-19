News
Pant's dismissal leaves Indian dressing room devastated

Pant's dismissal leaves Indian dressing room devastated

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 19, 2024 19:25 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant dismissed for 99. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant once again fell victim to the ‘nervous nineties,’ being dismissed for 99 in India's first innings against New Zealand on Saturday.

 

Rishabh Pant

Mohammed Siraj

Rishabh Pant

This marked the seventh time he's been dismissed in the 90s in Test cricket, a frustrating statistic for the talented wicketkeeper-batter.

Pant's dismissal was particularly heartbreaking considering his recent recovery from a serious car accident. His return to cricket has been marked by impressive performances, and this latest setback was a bitter pill to swallow.

The disappointment was evident in the Indian dressing room, where players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj were visibly upset.

Pant's innings, while ultimately cut short, was a masterclass in aggressive batting, full of powerful strokes and innovative shots.

Despite the unfortunate dismissal, Pant's resilience and determination remain unquestionable.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

