That's How You Celebrate A Maiden 100!

Sarfaraz Khan's performance in the first Test against New Zealand was nothing short of sensational.
After a disappointing duck in the first innings, he bounced back with a stunning century in the second. His innings was a masterclass in attacking batting, as he effortlessly dispatched bowlers to all parts of the ground.
Khan's century, scored in just 110 balls, included 13 fours and 3 sixes. His innings was crucial in India's fightback after their first-innings collapse.
As he reached his hundred, Khan ran and celebrated with joy, while the Kiwi players stood in awe of his performance.