That's How You Celebrate A Maiden 100!

IMAGE: From Duck to Century! PhotographS: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan's performance in the first Test against New Zealand was nothing short of sensational.

After a disappointing duck in the first innings, he bounced back with a stunning century in the second. His innings was a masterclass in attacking batting, as he effortlessly dispatched bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Khan's century, scored in just 110 balls, included 13 fours and 3 sixes. His innings was crucial in India's fightback after their first-innings collapse.

As he reached his hundred, Khan ran and celebrated with joy, while the Kiwi players stood in awe of his performance.

IMAGE: The Kiwis were left stunned as Sarfaraz's celebrations lit up the field.

IMAGE: A moment of pure joy for Sarfaraz.

IMAGE: A dream come true for Sarfaraz as he reaches his maiden Test century.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's warm embrace for Sarfaraz after his century.

IMAGE: A Moment to Remember.