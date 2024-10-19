News
That's How You Celebrate A Maiden 100!

That's How You Celebrate A Maiden 100!

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 19, 2024 11:19 IST
Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: From Duck to Century! PhotographS: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan's performance in the first Test against New Zealand was nothing short of sensational.

After a disappointing duck in the first innings, he bounced back with a stunning century in the second. His innings was a masterclass in attacking batting, as he effortlessly dispatched bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Khan's century, scored in just 110 balls, included 13 fours and 3 sixes. His innings was crucial in India's fightback after their first-innings collapse.

As he reached his hundred, Khan ran and celebrated with joy, while the Kiwi players stood in awe of his performance.

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: The Kiwis were left stunned as Sarfaraz's celebrations lit up the field.

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: A moment of pure joy for Sarfaraz.

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: A dream come true for Sarfaraz as he reaches his maiden Test century.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's warm embrace for Sarfaraz after his century.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: A Moment to Remember.
REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

