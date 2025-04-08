HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Practice makes perfect for Orange cap holder Pooran

April 08, 2025 21:11 IST

LSG's Nicholas Pooran hit his 150th IPL six en route his half-ton against KKR on Tuesday.

Lucknow Super Giants batters make a mockery of Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday,

After Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram set things up for LSG with an opening stand of 99.

Nicholas Pooran then came out to bat and joined forces with Marsh to continue the momentum.

 

The duo struck a 71-run stand while Pooran treated the bowling with disdain.

The West Indian was adjudged the player of the match for his 36-ball unbeaten 87, which included eight maximums and seven hits to the fence.

He hit his 150th IPL six en route his half-ton. In so doing he became the third-fastest batsman -- 78 innings-- to reach the milestone.

Pooran is only behind his West Indian counterparts Chris Gayle to achieved the landmark in just 50 innings and Andre Russell who took 72 innings to smash 150 maximums.

"I practice (six hitting) a lot. Everything you're seeing in the game, it's because of the practice," Pooran said at the post-match presentation.

"At the moment it's just flowing really nicely. You understand what's needed in a game. Guys are bowling full and wide, short balls, spinners are bowling straight. So you work on that.

"Through the tournament Aiden (Markram) and Mitch (Marsh) have been brilliant for us. They're batting so good in partnerships. They are dropping their egos and playing the situation. And I am really happy with how we are doing as a batting unit," Pooran said.

