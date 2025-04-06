Preity Zinta's Heartfelt Hug for Shreyas Iyer Wins the Internet

IMAGE: Preity Zinta with Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

Even as Punjab Kings suffered their first defeat of the season, it was a heartwarming moment off the pitch that stole the show -- Preity Zinta embracing PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer in a warm hug that quickly went viral on Saturday.

The Bollywood actor and PBKS co-owner was spotted in the stands for the first time this IPL season, and her presence instantly sparked a buzz online.

Dressed in a graceful white Punjabi suit, Zinta looked radiant as ever, cheering for her team with trademark energy.

But it was that emotional hug -- captured just after the match -- that fans couldn't stop talking about. The image of Zinta enveloping Iyer in a caring embrace struck a chord across social media.

Known for her passionate support, Zinta once again connected with fans in her signature style, stepping out post-match to toss team T-shirts into the stands -- a tradition that's become a fan favorite.

With two more home games coming up in the next four days, Zinta is expected to be back in the stands, bringing her infectious charm and unwavering support.

Her impact goes far beyond the boundary ropes -- several PBKS players, past and present, have credited her for the positive energy she brings into the dressing room.

Win or lose, one thing is clear: When Preity Zinta is around, the spirit of Punjab Kings is always alive.

IMAGE: Preity with Shreyas and PBKS Coach Ricky Ponting.

IMAGE: Preity and Ricky have a chat.