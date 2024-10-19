News
Sarfaraz: '2024 Version Of Javed Miandad'

Sarfaraz: '2024 Version Of Javed Miandad'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 19, 2024 10:46 IST
Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his maiden Test century. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sarfaraz Khan impressed on the third and fourth days of the first Test against New Zealand, earning plaudits from the usually difficult-to-please cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

After a disappointing duck in the first innings, Khan bounced back spectacularly in the second. He smashed a quickfire half-century (70 off 78 balls) on Day 3, showcasing his attacking prowess.

He then went on to score a magnificent maiden Test century in just 110 balls on Day 4, hitting 13 fours and 3 sixes. This knock played a crucial role in India's fightback after their first innings collapse.

Manjrekar, speaking on ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel, was highly impressed with Khan's batting. He compared the young Indian batsman to the legendary Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, calling him a '2024 version of Javed Miandad'.

Sarfaraz Khan

'Really impressed with the way he played,' Manjrekar said. 'We know he plays spin well, but I liked the way he played fast bowlers.'

'Towards the end of the day's play, he was looking to play defensively and wanting bad light when there was actually bright light,' Manjrekar noted.

'I loved the way he was ducking to bouncers, just trying to play the day out so he has that game as well and that augurs well for India and Sarfaraz Khan for Australia because he has shown that element of batting as well.'

'Sarfaraz reminds me of a Javed Miandad of the 1980s. but this is a 2024 version of a Javed Miandad.'

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

