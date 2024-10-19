News
Salute, Rishabh, For Your Grit

Salute, Rishabh, For Your Grit

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 19, 2024 13:42 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Despite suffering from a swollen knee, Rishabh Pant joined Sarfaraz Khan at the crease, with India facing a challenging deficit. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant displayed remarkable courage and determination by returning to the crease on the fourth day of the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand.

 

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

The wicketkeeper-batter, who was unable to take the field on the previous day due to swelling, joined Sarfaraz Khan at the crease with India facing a challenging deficit.

Despite the discomfort, Pant was determined to contribute to India's comeback.

Rishabh Pant

The 27 year old sustained a blow to the knee, an area where he had undergone multiple surgeries following a car accident, and was visibly in pain on the sidelines.

Despite the discomfort, Pant was determined to contribute to India's comeback. His right knee strapped, he took the field and faced the New Zealand bowlers. While his movements were initially cautious, Pant gradually regained his form and began to play his trademark aggressive shots.

Sarfaraz continued his impressive form, completing a magnificent maiden Test century with a well-crafted 125 from 154 balls. Pant, too, made a significant contribution, scoring a quickfire 53 from 56 balls.

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Tom Blundell engaged in a wicketkeeping banter? Photograph: BCCI

The young duo's partnership of 113 runs from 112 balls provided India with a much needed boost, as they continued their fightback in the match.

Pant's courage and determination to play despite his injury were a testament to his resilience and commitment to the team.

REDIFF CRICKET
New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

