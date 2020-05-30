Mahesh Babu, have you seen David Warner do Mind Block?

May 30, 2020 19:11 IST

IMAGE: David Warner with wife Candice. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy: David Warner/Instagram IMAGE: David Warner with wife Candice.

From David Warner the smashing opener to David Warner the dancing star, fans of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman have seen it all.

As another treat for fans, Dave shared a video on Saturday of him grooving to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's hit song Mind Block from the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru with wife Candice.

Dave, Candice and their elder daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae have produced one rocking video after another to entertain us in these dreary lockdown times.

Dave has been on a roll since the lockdown creating hilarious dance videos with his family, grooving to everything from Sheila ki Jawaani to the Telugu hit Butta Bomma.

Last week, he thrilled Sunrisers Hyderabad fans by donning a Baahubali avatar from the blockbuster Baahubali movies.

On Friday, he posted a picture of Prabhas, the hefty 6' star who played the role with aplomb in the Baahubali movies, alongside a pic of his 5' 7 frame in Baahubali gear and asked fans who they preferred!

Last week, Dave even roped in mum Lorraine to join the family's dance party.

For Mind Block, Dave revealed that it took Candice and him 50 -- that's right 50 -- attempts to 'almost' ace Mahesh Babu's dance steps.

'After 50 attempts and will show a video of the attempts later we almost got there. Haha thoughts?? #mindblock @urstrulymahesh', Dave captioned the video on Instagram.

One thing is for certain. Dave is providing the Orange Army more entertainment than all the IPL franchises combined in these we are starved of the IPL times.