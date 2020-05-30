News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' top 100 highest-paid athletes

Kohli only cricketer in Forbes' top 100 highest-paid athletes

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 30, 2020 14:11 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has once again become the sole Indian in the Forbes list of world's highest-paid athletes. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli remains the only Indian in the Forbes' list of world's highest-paid athletes with total earnings of $ 26 million, jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings.

 

Kohli's earnings from endorsement stand at $ 24 million and $ 2 million from salary/winnings. The 31-year-old is also the only cricketer in the top-100 list.

With earnings of $ 25 million, Kohli was ranked 100th in 2019 and 83rd in 2018 with $ 24 million.

Tennis legend Roger Federer has toped the list for the first time with earnings of $ 106.3 million, rising from fifth place last year.

Football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are second and third respectively with earnings of $105 and $104 million.

The others in the top-10 are Neymar (football), LeBron James (basketball), Stephen Curry (basketball), Kevin Durrant (basketball), Tigers Woods (golf), Kirk Cousins (American football) and Carson Wentz (American football).

The athletes' earnings have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic which led to suspension of sporting activities all around the world.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
