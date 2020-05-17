Meet the new Baahubali in town

May 17, 2020 09:58 IST

No, no, it's not Prabhas! It's David Warner!

Photograph: Kind courtesy, David Warner/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner is making the most of the lockdown by thrilling his fans in Telugu country with his entertaining Instagram posts.

After dancing with daughter Indi Rae to Sheila Ki Jawani, Dave and missus Candice boogied to the hit Telugu number Butta Bomma.

Dave got adventurous in his latest video, playing Mahendra Baahubali from the blockbuster Baahubali movies.

Dave received several compliments for his cosplay.

'Hyderabadi bhai', wrote one Sunrisers and Warner fan.

'Wow ! Why so talented ra,' declared another.

'Used to be scared with your serious face and the agressive batting style in the field... but I am liking Warner as much as I never imagined. Keep doing', encouraged a third.

Go Dave Go!