SEE: Warner's mum joins the party

By Rediff Sports
May 22, 2020 17:57 IST
IMAGE: David Warner with daughter Ivy Mae and wife Candice. Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad and Australia Opener David Warner has cracked the code to erase lockdown boredom with his entertaining videos.

Dave, wife Candice and elder daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae have produced one rocking video after another.

Warner has been on a roll since the lockdown making hilarious dance videos with his family, grooving to everything from Sheila ki Jawaani to the Telugu hit Butta Bomma.

This week, he thrilled Sunrisers Hyderabad fans by donning a Baahubali avatar from the blockbuster Baahubali movies.

 

Just when you thought Dave couldn't take it a notch higher, he got mum Lorraine to join the family's dance routine.

 

 

Who's next, Dave? Dad Howard Warner?

Rediff Sports
