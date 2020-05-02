SEE: Warner, wife groove to Butta Bomma

May 02, 2020 12:17 IST

IMAGE: Candice and David Warner. Photograph: David Warner/Instagram

David Warner continues his love affair with India as wife Candice and he dance to another popular Indian track.

The Sunrise Hyderabad opener grooved to the catchy Telugu number Butta Bomma from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Video: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

'It's tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1,' the Aussie opener, sporting the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, says in an Instagram post.

