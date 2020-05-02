News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Warner, wife groove to Butta Bomma

SEE: Warner, wife groove to Butta Bomma

By REDIFF SPORTS
May 02, 2020 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Candice and David Warner. Photograph: David Warner/Instagram

David Warner continues his love affair with India as wife Candice and he dance to another popular Indian track.

 

The Sunrise Hyderabad opener grooved to the catchy Telugu number Butta Bomma from the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

 

Video: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

 

'It's tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1,' the Aussie opener, sporting the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey, says in an Instagram post.

Last week, Warner and daughter Indi Rae danced to Sheila Ki Jawani, featuring Katrina Kaif, which you can watch in the related link alongside.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

SEE: Dhoni takes Ziva for a bike ride

SEE: Dhoni takes Ziva for a bike ride

Mrs Dhoni craves for attention from 'Mr Sweetie'

Mrs Dhoni craves for attention from 'Mr Sweetie'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use