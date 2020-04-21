SEE Who's grooving to Sheila ki Jawani!

April 21, 2020 13:00 IST

IMAGE: A video grab of Indi Rae and her dad dancing. Photograph: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

When you have the cutest daughters Down Under, you've got to do what they ask you to do.

So when Indi Rae, the middle one of David Warner's three daughters, asked her dad to come dancing, that's what the Aussie and Sunrisers Hyderabad swashbuckler did.

Indi Rae, always cute as a button, is dressed in a ghagra choli as dad and daughter dance to Sheila ki Jawani, made famous by Katrina Kaif in Farah Khan's movie Tees Maar Khan.

Indi Rae is adorable as she shows off her decent moves, but daddy's feet movement aren't as graceful as when he goes down the pitch plundering bowlers.

WATCH Indi and Dave dance! Video: Kind courtesy David Warner/Instagram

With all the time Ivy Mae and Indi Rae, the elder two Warner daughters -- Isla Rose, Candice and Dave's youngest child, was born last June a month after the IPL ended -- have spent in India, it isn't a wonder that they are fans of all things desi.

Last November, Dave posted a video of Indi Rae showing off her batting skills and declaring that she is 'like Virat Kohli'!

