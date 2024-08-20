News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 20, 2024 13:47 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Sharma shares a good rapport with youngsters Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Young wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel is among the new exciting bunch who made their Test debuts under Captain Rohit Sharma.

Jurel, who made his debut in the Rajkot Test against England earlier this year, praised Rohit for his relaxed approach.

Revealing Rohit's attitude towards younger players, Jurel told SportsTak, 'To be honest, he is very chill. Jab tumse baat karenge toh aisa nahi lagta ki woh senior hai, tum junior ho. Hamesha bahut casually baat karte hai (Whenever we chat with Rohit, he doesn't make one feel like you're a junior. He always speaks with us casually).'

'He always said, "If you need any help just come over, I don't have any problem".'

'Aapko comfortable feel karana. Test cricket mein jab naam aaya tha tab captain Rohit bhaiya hi the toh unse baat kari. Bahut accha laga. Like sab normal hi hai (He makes you feel comfortable. When I was selected in the Test team, Rohit was the captain, I spoke to him and it felt good. He didn't make it feel something out of the ordinary),' the 23 year old added.

Speaking about Virat Kohli, Jurel said: 'I always try to learn because he is a legend of cricket. So whenever I talked to him, I only talked about cricket and when you around him, you feel that aura that Virat Kohli is there.'

'He has played for like 15 years for India and he has always dominated. So that thing is very inspiring. So I will try to bring that thing in.'

