Jaiswal Silences The Doubters

Rajasthan Royals rode on fine knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag and an eventful opening spell by Jofra Archer to crush Punjab Kings by 50 runs to register their second win of the Indian Premier League 2025 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Saturday, April 5 2025.

Put in to bat first, RR started off well, racing away to 85-0 in the first 10 overs, as Punjab bowlers ran of ideas to break the opening partnership.

Sanju Samson, who reclaimed the captain's armband from Parag after playing as an Impact Sub in RR's first three matches, started with a boundary off the third ball of the first over bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

Sanju and Jaiswal kept the scoreboard ticking, without taking any risk and playing according to the merit of the ball. By the time Lockie Ferguson broke their partnership in the 11th over, the duo had added 89 runs for the opening wicket.

Sanju made an impactful 38 off 26 balls, studded with six boundaries, and Parag, who followed him, took on Punjab bowlers and did not let the run-rate drop.

For Punjab, only Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell shone with the bat as all other batters wilted under pressure.

The batters who came up with a good show...

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young southpaw, who has been in news this week for his move from Mumbai to Goa, bounced back in style against Punjab, letting his bat do the talking with a blazing 67 off 45 balls.

Stats

Fifty in 40 balls is Yashasvi Jaiswal's slowest IPL 50: his previous slowest was a 39 ball 50 against CSK in 2022.

Facing a probing first over from Arshdeep Singh, Jaiswal looked cautious at first. But once settled, he unfurled the full range. A daring upper-cut six over the 'keeper off Marco Jansen served as a warning shot.

Partnering with Sanju in RR's best opening stand of the season (89 runs), Jaiswal danced down the track to dismiss Lockie Ferguson over cow corner and brought up his first fifty of the season.

By then, the doubts had been dismissed as decisively as his six over midwicket. Back-to-back boundaries off Marcus Stoinis confirmed it: Jaiswal wasn't just finding form -- he was owning the stage again.

His knock -- 67 off 45 balls with 3 fours and 5 sixes -- was a cocktail of composure and controlled aggression. It was also his 10th IPL half-century, a milestone that arrived just when the spotlight had begun to shift off him.

Though Ferguson eventually ended his stay with a crafty knuckle ball that stayed low, Jaiswal had already done his job. He had weathered the pressure, answered the murmurs, and reminded everyone why he's still one of Indian cricket's brightest hopes.

Riyan Parag

When Rajasthan Royals needed a final flourish, Parag delivered -- again.

The 23 year old continued his impressive IPL 2025 run with a blistering unbeaten 43 off just 25 balls, injecting late momentum to propel Royals to a formidable total.

Coming in at a tricky moment -- with RR losing three quick wickets in the middle overs after a strong start -- Parag held his nerve and then unleashed. He walked in after Sanju's dismissal and the onus was on him to finish strong.

He consolidated at first before accelerating, hitting three fours and as many sixes in his fine cameo.

In the 18th over, he hoisted Jansen for two back-to-back sixes, and joined hands with Dhruv Jurel to take Rajasthan past the 200 mark in the final over. He smashed another maximum in the final over bowed by Stoinis, climbing over a short ball to send it over deep midwicket.

Nehal Wadhera

Nehal Wadhera came to the crease when Punjab were tottering at 26-3. He took his time to settle and got a reprieve when Jurel dropped him at long-off off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling. He was on 6 off 5 balls then. Soon after Prabhsimran Singh too returned to the dugout, with the score reading 43-4.

Wadhera then stitched an 88 run stand with Glenn Maxwell for the fourth wicket, to briefly give Punjab hope of chasing down the daunting target.

In the meantime, Wadhera, who was bought by Punjab for Rs 4.20 crores (Rs 4.20 million), completed his fifty, hoisting Wanindu Hasaranga over long-on. He hit 4 fours and 3 sixes in his 41-ball 62, striking at 151.22. This was his third IPL fifty.

Although he could not get Punjab over the line, the 24 year old once again proved his value to the team.

