IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel gets a big hug from coach Rahul Dravid! Photograph: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel got his Test career off to a cracking start. Following his match-winning performance in Ranchi, the young wicketkeeper-batter thanks skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid for believing in him.

Jurel, who struck a 46 on his debut in Rajkot in the ongoing series, was clinical in India’s win in Ranchi. The debutant played a match-winning 90 in the first innings to bring India back into the game and then once again came to India’s rescue in the second innings, stitching an unbeaten partnership with Shubman Gill.

Jurel’s 90 and unbeaten 39 took India to a series victory over England. Following his stellar performance, Jurel took to social media and thanked the skipper and coach.

‘Thank you Rohit bhaiya, Rahul sir for believing in this boy,’ said Jurel on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Having won the series 3-1, the action now shifts to Dharamsala for the dead fifth rubber.