Rohit's leadership style, unveiled by SKY

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been named captain for India’s upcoming home series against Australia. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Just four days post the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Suryakumar Yadav finds himself named captain for the T20I series against Australia, set to kick off in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Despite the recent World Cup loss to Australia, the 33-year-old batsman expressed admiration for Rohit Sharma's captaincy, highlighting the skipper's exemplary leadership that made the nation proud.

The first match will take place at Visakhapatnam on Thursday, just four days after the conclusion of India's World Cup campaign at home with a loss to Australia by six wickets in the final at Ahmedabad.

The right-handed batter lauded Rohit Sharma and said that the India captain led by example, making everyone proud of him as a leader. Having an unbeaten run throughout the tournament till the final, India came close to clinching their third World Cup crown, but Travis Head stood tall between Men in Blue's victory and starred with the bat, hitting an inspired century to make Australia's men win their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup crown.

A billion Indian hearts were broken on Sunday, but none more than the 11 players who gave their all on the field to reach the final after competing fiercely in the tournament for more than a month.

As a captain, Rohit led Men in Blue to an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins in the recently concluded 50-over showcase in India.

Suryakumar lavished praise on Rohit's captaincy and said Indian skipper 'walked the talk' during the World Cup 2023. "That is one thing that will set an example for youngsters. What he has done in the World Cup was a completely different Rohit Sharma - he literally walked the talk. What was spoken in the team meetings, he did that on the ground. As a leader, he led by example and we will try to replicate the same thing," Suryakumar Yadav said during a pre-match press conference against Australia on Wednesday.

When asked about returning to the pitch just three days after suffering a crushing defeat in the final, Suryakumar replied that it would be difficult, but that one must ‘move on’.

"It is difficult. It will take time. It can't be that you get up next morning, and forget everything that happened. It was a long tournament. Obviously, we would have loved to win. But you got to look at the light at the end of the tunnel. You have to forget, and move on. It is a fresh team, with new boys and new energy. So, we are looking forward to this series," Suryakumar added.