Home  » Cricket » Why Ishant was fined

Why Ishant was fined

Source: PTI
April 07, 2025 15:18 IST

GT's Ishant Sharma had a bad day in the office against SRH on Sunday, going wicketless and leaking 53 runs in his 4 overs

IMAGE: GT's Ishant Sharma had a bad day in the office against SRH on Sunday, going wicketless and leaking 53 runs in his 4 overs. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees besides accumulating a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction," said the IPL in a statement.

 

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

Article 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match".

The former India pacer had an off day with the bowl, leaking 53 runs in his four wicketless overs. Overall, he has conceded 107 runs in three games and has only a wicket.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
