Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Rohit has that magical touch in him'

'Rohit has that magical touch in him'

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 17, 2023 09:03 IST
'His style of captaincy is a bit different from others; he talks very politely and in a very lovable way with his players.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's distinctive approach includes cordial and efficient communication with his team-mates. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former Mumbai cricketer Amol Mazumdar lavished praise on Rohit Sharma's captaincy duringWorld Cup 2023, where India have won three consecutive games in the group stage.

During a chat on the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Mazumdar shared insights about the role of data and statistics in Rohit's captaincy.

Mazumdar also emphasised the uncomplicated environment that Rohit cultivates within the team, underscoring the captain's advocacy for simplicity in both thinking and execution.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: 'Rohit believes that it is very important to know each and every minute detail and statistics of all the opposition players.' Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

'I want to highlight three things about his captaincy. The first one is, Rohit Sharma gives a lot of weightage and importance to data and statistics. This includes one of the most important parts of his planning; he believes that it is very important to know each and every minute detail and statistics of all the opposition players.

'The second one is, he keeps things very simple and tries to make his team members think simply. He keeps everyone in the team in a very cool and calm atmosphere.

'His style of captaincy is a bit different from others; he talks very politely and in a very lovable way with his players, thus keeping things in a very easy and simple manner. And, the third one, which is the most important point, is that he has that magical touch in him.

'Whatever changes he makes, that comes out like a magical touch, like, for example, Mumbai Indians got that magical touch in their team after Rohit Sharma became their captain. He also has five IPL titles to his name. I hope 2023 will take his magical touch forward.'

REDIFF CRICKET
