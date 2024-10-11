Harry Brook reveals secret to beating Pakistan

‘We were just batting for as long as possible’: Harry Brook reflects on challenging conditions

IMAGE: Harry Brook emphasised the difficulties of batting in the intense heat. Photograph: England Cricket/X

In a remarkable display of cricket, England clinched a resounding victory over Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in Multan on Friday.

After a stellar performance that earned him the player of the match award, England's Harry Brook shared his thoughts on the challenges faced during the Test match.

Brook emphasised the difficulties of batting in the intense heat, saying, "Enjoyed it a lot. It was tough out there in the heat. We were just batting for as long as possible, to be honest."

During a crucial lunch break, the team discussed their strategy for the second half of the day.

"We had a chat at lunchtime, knew we were going to be batting out there for a little period after lunch. Just have to try and enjoy batting, build a partnership, and keep trying to rotate strike--put the bowlers under pressure," he explained in the post-match presentation.

Brook also highlighted the importance of hydration and nutrition in maintaining energy levels.

"I was taking as much fluid on board as possible, and the energy gels, and eating as well. It was tough, but that was a good surface to cash in on. Hopefully, many more to come," he added.

Looking ahead, Brook noted that the pressure on the Pakistani team is only going to increase following their defeat. He pointed out that the squad announced was only for the first Test, and it will be interesting to see how they approach the next two matches.

"Their main bowlers are down on pace, while Babar is having a horrendous run as he's gone without a fifty in 18 innings. Abrar, the lone spinner, also went wicketless and is now unwell," he remarked.

Analyzing the conditions, Brook acknowledged that the pitch only offered assistance when the ball was new.

"The only time that the pitch offered something was when the ball was hard and new, and they made the most of that phase, reducing Pakistan to 82/6 as the likes of Carse and Atkinson extracted a bit of variable movement from the cracks," he said.

He added that the morning play further reinforced the difficulties faced by the bowlers as the ball softened.

"Whatever play we had this morning only reinforced how difficult it was for the bowlers once the ball got softer. Pakistan would be kicking themselves for some of the shots they played yesterday. If only they had made a better fist of it in the first 20-25 overs, the draw would still have been there for the taking," Brook concluded.