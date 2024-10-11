Pakistan skipper blames bowlers for shocking defeat

‘When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets’

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his disappointment and frustration following the defeat. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

In a remarkable feat, England secured a historic innings victory over Pakistan in the first Test of their three-match series.

Riding on the exceptional batting of Harry Brook and Joe Root, England became the first team in Test history to win by an innings after conceding over 500 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his disappointment and frustration following the defeat, emphasising the need for his bowlers to improve their ability to take 20 wickets in a match.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Masood stated, "When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets. 220 runs in the third innings can also be a good score, depending on the lead. England found a way to get those 20 wickets. We also have to find a way to do that."

Masood acknowledged the pain and disappointment caused by the loss, reiterating that Pakistan cricket deserved better results. He emphasised the importance of a consistent team mentality and performance, regardless of the pitch conditions.

"We're in the middle of the series, we've talked about squad mentality and consistency. No matter how the pitch is, we have to find a way out. England showed that. Sometimes you get conditions in your favour, sometimes you don't. It's a non-negotiable of Test cricket to perform on a consistent basis," Masood added.