News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Pakistan skipper blames bowlers for shocking defeat

Pakistan skipper blames bowlers for shocking defeat

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 11, 2024 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

‘When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets’

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his disappointment and frustration following the defeat. Photograph: Kind Courtesy PCB/X

In a remarkable feat, England secured a historic innings victory over Pakistan in the first Test of their three-match series.

Riding on the exceptional batting of Harry Brook and Joe Root, England became the first team in Test history to win by an innings after conceding over 500 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood expressed his disappointment and frustration following the defeat, emphasising the need for his bowlers to improve their ability to take 20 wickets in a match.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Masood stated, "When you put up 550 on the board, it's important to back it up with 10 wickets. 220 runs in the third innings can also be a good score, depending on the lead. England found a way to get those 20 wickets. We also have to find a way to do that."

Masood acknowledged the pain and disappointment caused by the loss, reiterating that Pakistan cricket deserved better results. He emphasised the importance of a consistent team mentality and performance, regardless of the pitch conditions.

 

"We're in the middle of the series, we've talked about squad mentality and consistency. No matter how the pitch is, we have to find a way out. England showed that. Sometimes you get conditions in your favour, sometimes you don't. It's a non-negotiable of Test cricket to perform on a consistent basis," Masood added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Perform or perish for Samson as India eye series sweep
Perform or perish for Samson as India eye series sweep
Green faces tough choice: Surgery or India series
Green faces tough choice: Surgery or India series
Can New Zealand break India's dominance?
Can New Zealand break India's dominance?
Haaland breaks records, announces baby news
Haaland breaks records, announces baby news
Sprinter Hima exonerated by NADA over doping charges
Sprinter Hima exonerated by NADA over doping charges
K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters
K'taka govt withdraws case against Hubballi rioters
IAF tests inaugural flight at Navi Mumbai airport
IAF tests inaugural flight at Navi Mumbai airport

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

Did Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?

Did Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances