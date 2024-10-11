Haaland breaks records, announces baby news

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrated his record-breaking performance with a heartwarming announcement. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Erling Haaland/Instagram

Manchester City star Erling Haaland had a night to remember as he broke Norway's all-time scoring record and announced that he and his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, are expecting their first child.

In Thursday's 3-0 victory over Slovenia, Haaland scored his 33rd and 34th goals for Norway, surpassing Jorgen Juve's long-standing record. Remarkably, he achieved this feat in just 36 matches and also captained the national team for the first time.

Following the match, Haaland celebrated his record-breaking performance with a heartwarming announcement. He posed with the match ball under his jersey and his thumb in his mouth, hinting at his soon-to-be dad status.

The photo, shared on Instagram with baby emojis and a playful "coming soon" message, quickly went viral.

The announcement of his impending fatherhood has garnered widespread support and congratulations from fans and colleagues alike.