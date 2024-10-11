Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

IMAGE: Jack Leach celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Salman Agha during Day 5 of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan on Friday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

A rampaging England bundled out Pakistan for 220 to win the first Test by an innings and 47 runs in Multan on Friday.

It was the first time in the history of Test cricket that a team had lost by an innings after scoring 500-plus in their first innings.

Spinner Jack Leach wrapped up the Pakistan lower order, taking 4/30, while Gut Akinson and Brydon Carse claimed two wickets each.

Resuming on 152/6. Agha Salman and Aamer Jaamal continued to build their seventh wicket partnership. Salman glanced Atkinson for a four to bring up his fifty from 63 balls after he had scored a century in the first innings.

Leach made the breakthrough when he struck in his first over of the day. The left-arm spinner trapped Salman leg before wicket for 63, to end the 109-run stand for the seventh wicket.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Salman Agha bats. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England's pace bowlers peppered the two overnight batsmen with bouncers earlier and Jamal recovered after being hit on the side of the head by a fiery ball from Brydon Carse to bring up his own half-century.



He was then granted a lifeline when stand-in captain Ollie Pope put down a difficult chance at square-leg -- England's fifth dropped catch of the innings -- and remained not out on 55.



Leach pulled off a stunning catch off his own bowling to remove Shaheen Afridi before having Naseem Shah stumped to seal the victory.



England had declared after making their highest total in 86 years, a colossal 823/7 in 150 overs after Harry Brook's 317 and Joe Root's 262, and extracted the most out of a lifeless pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium to rattle Pakistan on Thursday.



The hosts had flexed their muscles in the early part of the Test with 556 in the first innings but found themselves under the gun trailing England by 115 runs at the end of the fourth day and they folded under pressure.

IMAGE: Ameer Jamal hits out. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Brook was particularly severe in the afternoon as he moved through the gears to score the second-fastest triple ton of all time in 310 balls and he became only the sixth Englishman to achieve the milestone.



He is also England's first triple centurion in 34 years as he punished Pakistan's bowlers. Six bowlers conceded more than 100 runs for only the second time in Test history.

The record-breaking partnership also marked only the third time two players scored more than 250 in a Test innings.



Root, who eclipsed Alastair Cook as England's top Test run-scorer on Wednesday, picked up from where he left off and became the first batsman from his country to make 20,000 international runs in the morning session with a driven boundary.