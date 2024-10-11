Did Shaheen Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?

IMAGE: A screengrab of Shaheen Afridi has fueled speculation about tensions within the Pakistan cricket team.

Babar Azam's struggles with the bat in Test cricket continues during the series against England. Despite batting on pitches deemed a 'batting paradise' and 'highway road', the former captain failed to convert starts, scoring 30 and 5 in the two innings.

The ongoing slump has led to increased scrutiny and criticism, with fans labeling Azam as 'Zimbabar' or 'Zimbu' for his perceived struggles against stronger opponents.

Recent reports suggest that this nickname has become more prevalent within the Pakistan dressing room itself.

One viral video, featuring pacer Shaheen Afridi, has fueled speculation about tensions within the Pakistan cricket team.

Although the video lacked audio, fans speculated that Afridi may have used the derogatory term 'Zimbu' to mock his team-mate.

While this couldn't be confirmed, rumours of a rift between Babar and Afridi have persisted.

The recent leadership changes within the Pakistan team further highlight the underlying tensions. Afridi was removed from the captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, with Babar regaining the position.

However, Babar has since stepped down from the role, leaving the team without a permanent captain.

As Babar Azam continues to search for form, the question remains: Can he overcome these challenges and regain his dominant form in Test cricket?