News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Did Shaheen Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?

Did Shaheen Afridi Call Babar Azam 'Zimbu'?

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 11, 2024 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: A screengrab of Shaheen Afridi has fueled speculation about tensions within the Pakistan cricket team.
 

Babar Azam's struggles with the bat in Test cricket continues during the series against England. Despite batting on pitches deemed a 'batting paradise' and 'highway road', the former captain failed to convert starts, scoring 30 and 5 in the two innings.

The ongoing slump has led to increased scrutiny and criticism, with fans labeling Azam as 'Zimbabar' or 'Zimbu' for his perceived struggles against stronger opponents.

Recent reports suggest that this nickname has become more prevalent within the Pakistan dressing room itself.

One viral video, featuring pacer Shaheen Afridi, has fueled speculation about tensions within the Pakistan cricket team.

Although the video lacked audio, fans speculated that Afridi may have used the derogatory term 'Zimbu' to mock his team-mate.

While this couldn't be confirmed, rumours of a rift between Babar and Afridi have persisted.

The recent leadership changes within the Pakistan team further highlight the underlying tensions. Afridi was removed from the captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, with Babar regaining the position.

However, Babar has since stepped down from the role, leaving the team without a permanent captain.

As Babar Azam continues to search for form, the question remains: Can he overcome these challenges and regain his dominant form in Test cricket?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Can New Zealand break India's dominance?
Can New Zealand break India's dominance?
Rohit likely to miss one of the Tests on the Aus tour
Rohit likely to miss one of the Tests on the Aus tour
Eng score their highest Test total since World War II!
Eng score their highest Test total since World War II!
RBI's inflation caution may halt FMCG rally
RBI's inflation caution may halt FMCG rally
Arjun Mathur, Tiya Tejpal Wed
Arjun Mathur, Tiya Tejpal Wed
Green faces tough choice: Surgery or India series
Green faces tough choice: Surgery or India series
Raat Jawaan Hai Review
Raat Jawaan Hai Review

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

Rampaging England rout Pakistan in Multan Test

Perform or perish for Samson as India eye series sweep

Perform or perish for Samson as India eye series sweep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances