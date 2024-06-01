Dinesh Karthik announces retirement on 39th birthday!

'I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me.'

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from cricket on his 39th birthday on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Karthik had retired from the IPL after RCB's exit in the Eliminator match last month.



"Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket, I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead," Karthik said on X.



"I'd like to thank my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends."