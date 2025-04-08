HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rathi Debuts New Wicket Celebration

Rathi Debuts New Wicket Celebration

April 08, 2025 19:32 IST

Digvesh Rathi

IMAGE: Instead of his now-famous 'notebook celebration', which cost him a portion of his match fees for two games, Digvesh Rathi unveiled a brand-new move. Photograph: BCCI
 

Lucknow Super Giants' rising wrist-spinner Digvesh Rathi made headlines yet again -- this time not just for his performance, but for a brand-new celebration after being warned by the IPL governing council.

During LSG's IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Rathi made an immediate impact by removing his idol Sunil Narine in his very first over.

The KKR opener was looking dangerous on 30 off 13 balls before Rathi forced him into a mistimed shot that landed safely in the hands of long-off.

All eyes were on what Rathi would do after the wicket -- and he didn't disappoint.

Instead of his now-famous 'notebook celebration', which landed him in hot water twice this season, the 25 year old unveiled a brand-new move: A symbolic gesture of writing on the ground, a subtle nod to his earlier antics but toned down to avoid further fines and sanctions.

Rathi was previously fined 50 per cent of his match fees for repeating his trademark celebration after dismissing MI's Naman Dhir -- a second Level 1 breach that pushed his Demerit Points tally to two, putting him at risk of suspension. His first offence came after dismissing Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings.

