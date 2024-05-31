News
Ashwin's Daughters Ace T20 World Cup Quiz

Ashwin's Daughters Ace T20 World Cup Quiz

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 31, 2024 13:12 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy R Ashwin/Instagram
 

Ravichandran Ashwin may not be playing the T20 World Cup, but his daughters Akhira and Adhya are proving to be cricket whizzes!

Ashwin put his daughters' knowledge to the test in a fun quiz video posted on Instagram, and they aced it!

The video showcases Ashwin as the quiz master, firing questions about the T20 World Cup at Akhira and Adhya who impressed everyone with their cricket know how, correctly answering questions about the host countries (West Indies and USA), the West Indies captain (Rovman Powell), and the Indian head coach (Rahul Dravid).

 

Akhira and Adhya knew Shimron Hetmyer's team, though they tripped up slightly on his exact nationality (Guyana).

The only question that stumped the sisters was the city hosting the marquee India-Pakistan clash. Ashwin revealed it to be New York, much to their delight.

While Ashwin missed out on a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad, Akhira and Adhya are sure keeping the cricketing spirit alive in the Ashwin household!

