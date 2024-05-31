News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » NY-Bound Kohli Meets US Consul General

NY-Bound Kohli Meets US Consul General

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 31, 2024 17:45 IST
IMAGE: US Consul General Mike Hankey wishes Virat Kohli for a splendid T20 World Cup. Photographs: Kind courtesy US Consulate Mumbai/X

Cricket Superstar Virat Kohli met with US Consul General Mike Hankey before flying to New York.

Photographs posted by the US consulate in Mumbai on their X handle shows Kohli and Hankey sharing a few laughs and a chat.

IMAGE: Mike Hankey's batting stance gets VK's thumbs up?

Hankey was also pictured showing Kohli his batting stance!

IMAGE: Is that the sweet spot of the bat, Hankey seems to be asking Kohli.

'Let cricket fever take over #CGHankey wishes cricketing legend @imVKohli good luck as he heads off to the United States for the @ICC Men's T20 World Cup. We can't wait to watch Team India and Team USA in action! #PlayWithUS #T20WorldCup #ViratKohli #SportsDiplomacy #USIndiaFwd @BCCI', the US Consulate of Mumbai tweeted.

 
