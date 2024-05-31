NY-Bound Kohli Meets US Consul General

Cricket Superstar Virat Kohli met with US Consul General Mike Hankey before flying to New York.
Photographs posted by the US consulate in Mumbai on their X handle shows Kohli and Hankey sharing a few laughs and a chat.
Hankey was also pictured showing Kohli his batting stance!
'Let cricket fever take over #CGHankey wishes cricketing legend @imVKohli good luck as he heads off to the United States for the @ICC Men's T20 World Cup. We can't wait to watch Team India and Team USA in action! #PlayWithUS #T20WorldCup #ViratKohli #SportsDiplomacy #USIndiaFwd @BCCI', the US Consulate of Mumbai tweeted.