News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Ganguly says Gambhir will be 'good' as India coach

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 13:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine, the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2024, celebrate after victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on May 26, 2024.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders mentor Gautam Gambhir and Sunil Narine, the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2024, celebrate after victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final at the MA Chidambaram stadium, in Chennai, on May 26, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly says Gautam Gambhir will be a "good coach" for the national cricket team if he has applied for the job, and favours the appointment of a home-grown talent to the high-profile position.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference, Ganguly also gave his views on India's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

 

"I am in favour of an Indian coach. If he has applied, Gambhir will be a good coach," Ganguly said.

World Cup-winning former batter Gambhir recently mentored his former franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to win their third IPL title after a gap of 10 years.

The former left-handed India opener appears to be the front-runner for the position, which will fall vacant after Rahul Dravid steps down at the end of India's T20 World Cup campaign.

In a statement a few days ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also hinted that an Indian coach would be preferred.

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah had said.

The BCCI secretary had also stated that having in-depth knowledge of Indian domestic cricket will be one of the important criteria for appointing the next coach. He said the understanding would be crucial to "truly elevate Team India to the next level."

Ganguly said India are strong contenders for the T20 World Cup title. Co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies, the event kicks off on Saturday.

"India have very good chances in the World Cup. India will have to play like a T20 team. There is enormous talent."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 WC warm-ups: SL, Afghanistan score easy wins
T20 WC warm-ups: SL, Afghanistan score easy wins
T20 WC: Who should be Bumrah's death bowling partner?
T20 WC: Who should be Bumrah's death bowling partner?
'Never thought we'd be playing cricket in the states'
'Never thought we'd be playing cricket in the states'
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game
Angry mob disrupts polling in WB, throws EVMs in pond
Angry mob disrupts polling in WB, throws EVMs in pond
PHOTOS: Kangana, Lalu queue up to vote
PHOTOS: Kangana, Lalu queue up to vote
'Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands'
'Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

Back from injury, Bumrah just wants to enjoy the game

'Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands'

'Expect some surprises from Nepal, Netherlands'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances