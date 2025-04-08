HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kedar Jadhav joins BJP in Maharashtra

Kedar Jadhav joins BJP in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: April 08, 2025 20:55 IST

Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Kedar Jadhav with Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Photograph: Chandrashekhar Bawankule/X

Jadhav, 39, who announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in June last year, joined the ruling party in the presence of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders.

"He will tour the state and meet the youth. He will help strengthen the sports wing of the BJP in Maharashtra," Bawankule said.

 

There was no official word on what role or responsibility Jadhav will be given within the party.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
