IPL: Ganguly suggests one big change to Impact Player rule

IPL: Ganguly suggests one big change to Impact Player rule

Source: PTI
June 01, 2024 14:51 IST
'So, have the Impact Player revealed before because that will require a lot of skill and game plan.'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Ashutosh Sharma played some decisive knocks as the Impact Player in IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain and Delhi Capitals director of cricket Sourav Ganguly is in favour of continuing with the Impact Player rule in IPL, but wants teams to decide their picks before the toss.

The Impact Player rule has become a hot topic of debate following the recently-concluded edition of IPL where scores in excess of 250 runs were notched up eight times.

Ganguly added he wants the boundaries to be pushed further back in upcoming IPL editions.

"I like the Impact Player rule. My only thing with IPL is that I just want the grounds to be a bit bigger. The fences should go a little behind," Ganguly said on Saturday.

"It is a great tournament. The only thing you can do with the Impact Player is decide before the toss, so it's a bit of skill there.

"So, have the Impact Player revealed before because that will require a lot of skill and game plan. But, I am all for the Impact Player," the former India skipper said.

 

Ganguly defended Prithvi Shaw, who had a below-par IPL season this year, saying he is still young and learning the tricks of the shortest format.

"He (Shaw) is a young kid. He is just 23. He is still learning how to play T20 cricket. He is a very fine talent and he will get better. Sometimes, we expect too much too early from everyone and I am sure Prithvi, with the skills he has, he will do well," he added.

Ganguly said wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant had started playing like the cricketer he was before the car crash in 2022.

"He was superb for us in the IPL. I was so happy to see the way he came back, because I have always said that he is a special player," said the former India skipper.

"Even earlier, I have said that he is exceptional. You don't want such talent to be lost for such disastrous reasons (accident). He has really worked hard to get back to where he is and he is the Rishabh Pant of old."

Ganguly also hopes that the Bengal selectors will pick India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha as he looks to return to his home state from Tripura.

"He wants to play for Bengal and rightfully so. He is a Bengal boy."

"He went away to Tripura for two years because he was playing there as a professional. He has finished that and he wants to be in Bengal. I am sure the selectors will pick him for Bengal.

"I am not involved in Bengal cricket at the moment. I didn't fight for the presidentship when I finished BCCI (stint). I have just taken a break. Whatever the selectors and the officials decide, they will do," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
