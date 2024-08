Photographs: Kind courtesy Mohammed Shami/Instagram

Mohammed Shami got a new hairstyle as he gears up for his long awaited comeback to the Indian team.



Shami, who has been out of action since November following an ankle injury, could be back for New Zealand's Test tour of India in October.

The fast bowler's new style, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, became a hit with his fans on social media.



'New look, same hustle. Great styling genius @aalimhakim for this sharp transformation!' Shami captioned is Instagram post.